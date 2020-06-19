Fort Really worth Mayor Betsy Cost Back In Isolation Following Coming In Get hold of With Somebody With Coronavirus – Dallas / Fort Really worth

FORT Really worth () – Fort Really worth Mayor Betsy Cost is back in self isolation right after coming into get hold of with a individual in the local community that has examined constructive for COVID-19.

Mayor Cost was examined Thursday and is awaiting her final results even though she self isolates.

At this time Mayor Cost will not be attending any public occasions, which includes the Fort Really worth Opal Lee Juneteenth Stroll on Friday.

This is the 2nd time Mayor Cost has been examined for COVID-19 and self-isolated.

She examined damaging the initial time on April 21.

11 has been advised the mayor did not come into get hold of with everyone she worked with right after the preliminary get hold of was produced.

It is unclear when her final results will be regarded.