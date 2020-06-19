Former ‘RHOC’ Star Tamra Judge: I Want To Join ‘RHONY’

Tamra Judge, former star of Bravo’s Genuine Housewives of Orange County, says she would like to join the cast of Genuine Housewives of New York.

“I believe I would want to go to the [Real Housewives of New York City],” Tamra explained for the duration of a podcast episode of Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef.

Tamra does not dwell in New York.

“Due to the fact Leah [McSweeney] is on there now and I come to feel like we could have a good deal of pleasurable,” Tamra explained. She extra, “I advised [Leah], ‘I am obsessed with you.'”

Tamra’s revelation that she would not be returning to the demonstrate astonished quite a few. Her announcement came just a day right after Vicki Gunvalson announced that she would be exiting the demonstrate.

“It’s been a wild 12 years. But it’s time for me to move on. Im sad to go but I’m very excited about my future . Love ❤️ you guys ✌🏼,” Tamra shared on Instagram.