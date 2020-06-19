Former Englewood police officer gets 30 days in jail for misdemeanor sexual assault conviction

A former Englewood police officer was sentenced to 30 days in jail for sexually assaulting a lady final 12 months.

Anna McCain, 24, pleaded guilty in January to a misdemeanor charge of sexual get in touch with with no consent. A Douglas County District Court judge on June 9 sentenced her to the jail time and 5 many years of intensive intercourse offender supervised probation.

“No agency wants to protect officers who violate our laws. I commend the Englewood Police Department for alerting the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office to a possible crime committed by one of their own officers,” 18th Judicial District Lawyer George Brauchler stated. “Anyone who vows to uphold the law must be held to that same law. No person is above the law. This makes at least 37 law enforcement officer our office has prosecuted since I was elected.”

The assault took place on March 14, 2019, in accordance to the district attorney’s workplace. The victim informed investigators that she and other coworkers from the Englewood Police Division, which includes McCain, went to dinner and a club that evening. The group then returned to the victim’s residence in Highlands Ranch. Finally, absolutely everyone else left till only McCain and the victim remained.

McCain repeatedly experimented with to initiate sexual get in touch with with the victim, who repeatedly informed her to quit. McCain kissed and groped the victim, who experimented with to battle her off.

The victim confided in a colleague about the assault various weeks later on. The Englewood Police Division notified the Douglas County Sheriff’s Workplace of the crime on May possibly 10, 2019.

The Englewood Police Division fired McCain right after her arrest. McCain worked as a patrol officer for significantly less than a 12 months at the division.