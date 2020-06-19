Former Atlanta Cop Charged In Shooting Of Rayshard Brooks Moved To Gwinnett County Jail

Garrett Rolfe, the former police officer who is dealing with fees in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, was moved to the Gwinnett County jail immediately after turning himself into Fulton County Jail.

In accordance to CNN, Rolfe was moved amid worries for his security.

Rolfe faces fees of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal injury to house in the initial degree, violation of oath by public officer and felony murder and is currently being held without having bond.

Officer Devin Brosnan, Rolfe’s co-defendant, also turned himself into jail Thursday morning and was launched on a signature bond. Brosnan is dealing with fees of aggravated assault and violation of oath by public officer in connection with Brooks’ death.

Rolfe shot Brooks final week in a Wendy’s parking great deal through a DUI arrest immediately after police observed him sleeping in the restaurant’s drive-thru.