Former Atlanta Cop Charged In Shooting Of Rayshard Brooks Moved To Gwinnett County Jail

Garrett Rolfe, the former police officer who is dealing with fees in the fatal shooting of Rayshard Brooks, was moved to the Gwinnett County jail immediately after turning himself into Fulton County Jail.

In accordance to CNN, Rolfe was moved amid worries for his security.

Rolfe faces fees of aggravated assault, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, criminal injury to house in the initial degree, violation of oath by public officer and felony murder and is currently being held without having bond.

