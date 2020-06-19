Farmers contact for Aussies to ‘get off the couch’ or possibility fruit shortages

Hundreds of thousands of dollars’ well worth of fruit and veggies could be left to rot in the discipline, with the business dealing with a extreme shortage of staff.

Farmers are calling for speedy, drastic modifications to the JobSeeker scheme to inspire Australians “off the couch” and into function.

Gavin Scurr, managing director of Sunshine Coast’s Pinata strawberry farms, stated he feared for the upcoming season.

“So far we’ve had enough people looking for work. However, we’ve seen a noticeable drop off in the last week,” he stated.

“Our concern is that in the next few weeks, when we need a lot more people in the industry, whether they’re actually going to be around looking for work.”

Farmers say there are not adequate incentives for Australians to function in agriculture. (9)

“The JobSeeker being doubled has removed the incentive for people to come out and do work,” he stated.

“I guess that’s what’s got us concerned. We’ve also got a lot less backpackers which are typically the bulk of our workforce.”

Bree Grima, managing director at Bundaberg Fruit and Vegetable Growers, stated the scenario was the similar across Queensland.

“At the moment there seems to be sufficient enough payments for them to not need to go and seek additional work,” Ms Grima stated.

Strawberries want harvesting each day or so based on the climate problems. (9)

Likewise, farmer Brett Simon stated he was concerned at the lack of curiosity in regional jobs from neighborhood staff.

“There could be a lot of people from Brisbane coming out 40 minutes and getting full time work rather than sitting at home getting JobSeeker,” Mr Simon stated.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud agreed, saying famers in regional locations could not compete with the $1115 a fortnight JobSeeker payment.

“They really are going to have to get off the couch at some stage and do this,” he stated.

“I appreciate there are some who will have to travel many kilometres to do some of this work but we need to understand this is a need that has to be filled.”

“It can be critical that if you happen to be prepared and in a position you must get out there and enable and function especially in the agricultural sector.

“It can be critical that we preserve this element of the economic system going.”

Ms Grima stated the influence of the employee shortage could be passed onto buyers.

“Some crops are in a position to deal with that (not getting harvested) a small bit far better than other folks but strawberries, beans, items like that they want to be picked each day,” she stated.

“If you depart individuals on the crop (to rot) then there is not as significantly going onto the domestic market place and you happen to be then possibly escalating the price that buyers have to shell out due to the fact there is going to be significantly less readily available.”

“It expenditures a good deal of income to increase fruit and buyers really like fruit, therefore we want to meet demand but it’ll come down to how numerous folks we have in fact acquired to do that,” Mr Scurr stated.

“Ideally for us if that could be extended to some of the pacific nations for instance, that have quite reduced circumstances of COVID – like Vanuatu, Fiji,” he stated.

“If they could come above right here, due to the fact they never have quite significantly function both – they are largely tourism industries.

“We’ve got plenty of work. We’d love to see the bubble but we’d also love to see locals out here.”