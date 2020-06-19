Fans Allowed At O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR Race At Texas Motor Speedway In July – Dallas / Fort Worth

FORT Really worth () – Fans will be permitted to attend the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 NASCAR Cup race at Texas Motor Speedway in July, the raceway announced Friday.

The North Texas venue will opening for the July 19 race at a 50% capability, in accordance to TMS President Eddie Gossage.

Mainly because of the restricted seating due to social distancing, Gossage explained followers who obtained tickets for the unique race date in March will require to be relocated, and they’ll also require to have their printed tickets transformed to mobile ones. Gossage explained printed tickets will not be legitimate on race day.

Fantastic information! You, your mom, your brother, and your close friends can be in the stands for the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on July 19.

Check out this hyperlink for each and every bit of data you will require!https://t.co/0RlMobVxFt pic.twitter.com/YUgUeR5y1O — Texas Motor Speedway (@TXMotorSpeedway) June 19, 2020

TMS lately hosted the Genesys 300 Indycar race practically two weeks in the past, which was the very first skilled sporting occasion in the state given that the COVID-19 pandemic started. There have been no followers in the stands for this race.

With followers getting capable to attend the July 19 race, TMS will be implementing social distancing and well being pointers to defend followers and personnel.

Raceway personnel will be expected to put on encounter masks, when followers are “strongly” encouraged to do so. Concessions can only be obtained with credit score cards, and no coolers will be permitted by means of the gates.

A complete listing of pointers and info for ticket holders for this race can be identified right here.