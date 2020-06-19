Facebook removes Trump campaign advertisements that employed Nazi symbol

Facebook has eliminated campaign advertisements funded by the Trump campaign due to the use of a symbol previously employed by Nazis to recognize political prisoners in concentration camps.

The symbol, an inverted red triangle, was employed in a Trump campaign ad to denounce Antifa, a huge anti-fascist motion that Trump claims is accountable for violent protests in the United States.

Facebook explained in a statement that the ad “violated their policy against organised hate.”

“We don’t allow symbols that represent hateful organisations or hateful ideologies. You obviously want to be careful to allow someone to put up a symbol to condemn it or to discuss it,” explained Nathaniel Gleicher the head of protection policy at Facebook at a US congressional hearing.

“But in a situation where we don’t see either of those we don’t allow it on the platform and we remove it. That’s what we saw in this case with this ad.”

A Trump campaign connected Twitter account responded that the symbol was an emoji and “widely used by Antifa” a thing that gurus have disputed.

The campaign also explained the symbol was not in the Anti-Defamation League (ADL)’s database of symbols of detest.

The ADL explained the triangle was not in its database due to the fact it is a historical symbol and the database is made up of symbols at present employed by present day-day extremists and white supremacists.

“The Nazis used red triangles to identify their political victims in concentration camps. Using it to attack political opponents is highly offensive,” explained Anti-Defamation League president Jonathan Greenblatt in a tweet.

“[President Trump’s] campaign requirements to discover its historical past, as ignorance is no excuse for working with Nazi-linked symbols.”

Facebook has faced criticism for not getting rid of posts viewed as detest speech and for not labelling posts by Trump that spread misinformation.

Also on Thursday, Twitter labelled a video posted by the US President as “manipulated media” due to the fact it had doctored a video of two toddlers as a fake CNN report.

Twitter started flagging Trump tweets with truth checks final month.