facebook: Facebook acquires crowdsourced mapping company Mapillary – Latest News

Facebook Inc on Thursday acquired Swedish mapping technologies company Mapillary, which collects photos from tens of 1000’s of contributors to create immersive and up-to-date maps, the organizations explained.

Mapillary Chief Executive Officer Jan Erik Solem, who founded the Malmo-based mostly startup following leaving Apple Inc in 2013, explained his company’s technologies would be utilized to energy items like Facebook Marketplace and provide information to humanitarian organizations.

Solem had offered a facial recognition startup, Polar Rose, to Apple in 2010.

Facebook confirmed the transaction, but declined to disclose the terms. Mapillary did not instantly reply to a request for comment.

Mapillary aims to resolve a single of the most high priced troubles in mapping: preserving maps up to date with “street level data” about indicators, addresses and other details that can be observed from the street.

Large organizations this kind of as Apple and Alphabet Inc’s Google resolve the dilemma by sending out fleets of automobiles outfitted with cameras and other sensors to collect photos.

Mapillary crowdsources the photos, ingesting images contributed from wise phones and other varieties of cameras, and employs “computer vision” technologies to stitch them with each other into a 3-dimensional map.

Numerous contemplate that details important for self-driving car or truck technologies, even though a Facebook spokesman explained it would also underpin Facebook items below advancement like augmented actuality glasses and virtual actuality headsets.

