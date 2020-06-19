Extinction Rebellion sprays Medef employers’ association HQ in Paris with fake blood

Delivering the message that they had “blood on their hands,” activists from the climate action group Extinction Rebellion (XR) sprayed the Medef employers’ association headquarters in Paris with “fake blood.”

The staged protest was support to criticise the stress exerted by employers and agro-industrial groups on the French government to lift environmental requirements as element of the financial recovery from the COVID-19 crisis.

Crocodile, an Extinction Rebellion activist, stated: “We poured blood on the facade due to the fact we needed to denounce the cynicism of these lobbies but at the very same time it can be anything dramatic.

“The deaths are currently starting. The deaths due to the climate crisis are currently starting we have famines, we have epidemics, and so, in reality, these men and women have blood on their hands.

It has to be stated. Simply because they are only functioning for them, towards us.”