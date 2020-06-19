Exes Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph Get Publish-Breakup Tattoos

Colton Underwood and Cassie Randolph are moving on.

Weeks following calling it quits, the former Bachelor couple acquired new tattoos in the wake of their breakup. And, it seems that they each went to the exact same tattoo artist.

Taking to social media, Underwood shared a image of himself finding inked on his forearm. In his other hand, the Bachelor Nation star can be viewed holding a glass of wine. He captioned the image, “A glass of red, some art and good friends,” tagging Bay Ink Tattoo artist Jack in the submit.

For her component, Randolph made the decision to get a matching cross tattoo with a single of her pals, who documented the last merchandise on her Instagram Stories. The pair had the delicate ink tattooed within of their pinky fingers. “Pinkies out for Jesus y’all,” Randolph’s pal wrote, crediting Jack as very well for the new tattoo. The Bachelor alum’s sister was also in attendance and she snapped a image of Randolph when she acquired her tattoo, captioning it, “last night @cassierandolph & I did a thing.”