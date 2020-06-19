Europe’s ailing airlines: the cabin crew and customers paying the price

In this episode of Unreported Europe, ” Hans von der Brelie meets the airline workers and passengers paying the price for the monetary crisis engulfing the aviation marketplace following the coronavirus pandemic.

Handful of dispute the worldwide airline marketplace is dealing with its greatest ever crisis. The financial havoc unleashed by COVID-19 has grounded most carriers. In Europe, Air France, British Airways and Lufthansa have all announced tens of 1000’s of redundancies. Lower-value corporations, like EasyJet and Ryanair, also system big career cuts.

“This is a type of blackmail”

In Frankfurt we meet Francesca Rinaldi. A flight attendant for Europe’s greatest reduced-value carrier, Ryanair. In addition to her career she also sits on a bargaining committee representing the airline’s workers in Germany.

Salaries are amongst 1200 to 2200 euros a month, but in March, April and May possibly, the grounded cabin crew stopped acquiring their regular salary and had been positioned on “Kurzarbeitergeld”, or German social positive aspects. This amounted to amongst 500 to 750 euros per month, topped up with 250 euros from Ryanair.

Each day Francesca connects with the carrier’s unionised cabin crew in other elements of Europe to speak about the vital condition. They concern career and pay out cuts.

“In France, the organization has proposed to lower our salaries by 10 % and also lower our doing work hrs. That would see salaries fall to 900 euros a month net – which is the poverty line in France. This is a type of blackmail, mainly because they explained rather obviously that if we really do not accept this proposal, the organization will be forced to lower 27 surplus cabin crew posts,”explains Damien Mourgues, a Ryanair flight attendant based mostly in France.

Speaking to Gustavo – an additional Ryanair flight attendant and trade union leader based mostly in Spain – Francesca explains the condition in Germany.

Francesca Rinaldi: “Here in Germany they are threatening implicitly, but also pretty explicitly, with a surplus of 571 cabin crew out of 940 – so they want to get rid of almost 60 percent of the cabin crew here in Germany… So I wanted to know: What is the situation in Spain, if you have been blackmailed or under threat?”

Gustavo Silva: “We have Ryanair saying: either you sign or we will have 351 (crew members) that will have been fired. This is not negotiating, this is dictating… and at the same they go down on the remaining working conditions – so this is social dumping, it is a proper example of social dumping… (An underpaid colleague and) mother of one child had to go to the Red Cross to ask for food because she did not have enough money to survive not even ten days in a month.”

”The Ryanair model”

Heading to Francesca’s favourite spot to observe planes at Frankfurt airport, poor information comes in from Prague. Ryanair has fired 3 unionised leaders of the bargaining committee in the Czech Republic. It implies Francesca’s counterparts in that nation are now jobless.

“All the airlines are facing a crisis and every airline is now negotiating: if we do allow now Ryanair to do ‘aviation dumping’ again, as they did in the 1990s, we are basically giving the authorisation to all the other airlines, as they did it already before, to just copy paste the Ryanair model. This is just something we have to avoid with all our strength and that’s what we are fighting for,”Francesca insists.

Obtaining a refund: no straightforward ticket

It can be not only cabin crew paying the price for the aviation sector’s issues. Considering that lockdown restrictions went into force across Europe, tens of 1000’s of passengers have struggled to get cancelled flights refunded. Airlines have cited “extraordinary circumstances”.

We met up with Basti and Binoj, who are established to get their cash back. The two have been very good pals due to the fact nursery college. Collectively with other childhood pals, they had planned to fly to Mallorca with a reduced value carrier. Basti booked all the flights. But as an alternative of enjoying a soothing Easter vacation, as the 6 pals did the yr prior to, he is now struggling to get a refund.

“I’ve by now gone back to them many occasions: pertaining to the outward flight, I filed two refund requests – the two had been refused. As an choice they supplied a voucher of reduced worth. Relating to my refunding request for our return flight, until finally now I haven’t heard anything at all at all… 84 % of Ryanair customers, just like us, are nonetheless waiting to get refunded for their cancelled flights,” explains Sebastian Vögel (Basti).

“people generally don’t want vouchers”

In Düsseldorf, we head to the regional buyer safety company to meet Anke Hering and Beate Wagner. They have designed a new mobile app named “flight trouble”. Considering that COVID-19 struck, it is turn into very common, with all around 600 downloads per day.

“The challenge individuals are dealing with is a big quantity of flights have been cancelled, Anke says, incorporating: “The airlines send them messages, such as: “Your flight has been cancelled, so we’ll give you a voucher’. But individuals typically do not want vouchers. They will need their cash back. Essentially individuals must get a prepaid ticket refunded inside of 7 days. It is not generally straightforward to discover the correct get hold of tackle for the airlines. Individuals addresses are at times very nicely hidden… When utilizing our app, a sample letter is produced, in English or German. The app instantly completes the correct tackle and sends a letter to the airline.”

Buyer safety attorney Beate Wagner says: “When flying from an EU member state, the European Union’s Air Passenger Rights Regulation should be utilized. In this situation the prevailing legal norms are clear. If the flights had been cancelled, passengers can pick both to get the price of the ticket absolutely reimbursed or they can accept an additional flight. That implies a passenger can make a decision both: ‘I want my cash back’, or: ‘I agree to accept a voucher to fly at a later on date.”

With empty terminals and mounting losses Europe’s aviation sector could never ever be the very same yet again. Who will foot the bill for its rescue? The corporations? The staff? The customers? We by now know that in Europe, taxpayers will be named on to contribute billions of euros of state assist which has been announced for specific corporations.