European Parliament condemns racism in the US and Europe

The European Parliament has declared “black lives matter” as it adopted a resolution in response to the racial justice protests that have spread all through Europe considering that the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis final month.

493 MEPs voted in favour, 104 towards, and 67 abstained in the vote which also declares the slave trade is “”a crime towards humanity”.

In its text, Parliament “strongly condemns the appalling death of George Floyd in the United States, as effectively as comparable murders elsewhere in the globe”.

It expresses its help for latest demonstrations towards racism and discrimination and condemns “white supremacism in all its varieties”.

MEPs condemn police action towards “peaceful American demonstrators and journalists” and the “inflammatory rhetoric” of US President Donald Trump.

“The extreme use of force towards the crowd is contrary to the principle of proportionality,” they publish.

The resolution also stresses that racist and xenophobic speech is not a matter of freedom of expression.

Through Wednesday’s plenary debate, German MEP Pierrette Herzberger-Fofana mentioned she had been the victim of police violence the day ahead of in Brussels when she photographed a speech she regarded as abusive, a model disputed by the Belgian police.

She was offered a standing ovation for her speech, and advised how touched she was by the gesture.

The UN Human Rights Council also unanimously adopted on Friday a resolution condemning systemic racism and police violence, but immediately after the withdrawal of a distinct reference to the United States.