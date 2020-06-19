Erica Banks Reacts to Being Called ‘Fake’ Megan Thee Stallion

Instagram

Prior to this, individuals had been speedy to accuse Megan’s ex manager Carl Crawford of attempting to push a Megan’s copycat by introducing Erica as the new 1501 Licensed Enjoyment artist.

1501 Licensed Entertainment’s new artist Erica Banks set tongues wagging amongst followers as they accused her of currently being a Megan Thee Stallion copycat due to her equivalent flows and sound with the “Savage” hitmaker’s. Now, Erica has broken her silence on the accusation, laughing it off in a publish on her Twitter account.

Blaming the similarity on Texas “accent,” Erica wrote on Friday, June 19, “only ppl from Texas understand that we all have the same ‘accent’ lol.” Regardless of the explanation, individuals did not in fact acquire her phrases.

Erica Banks reacted to accusations of currently being Megan Thee Stallion copycat.

“It’s not the accent, we could careless about that, but when you have the same flow, style, ad libs, and delivery it could come off as a bit copy cat-ish,” one particular fan argued. Echoing the sentiment, a person else additional, “it’s not because of the accent, it’s because you have the same style when rapping megan, you also have the same flows.”

Even so, some end users jumped into Erica’s defense and advised her to disregard naysayers. “Don’t even waste yo time tryna explain ppl got the mind made up. Just keep dropping that hot s**t. First they hate ya then they love ya,” one particular tweeted.

“Don’t let the haters get to you love. A lot of people don’t know how to form an opinion without putting others in a box. They’ll see what you’re all about in due time. Keep dropping. you got dis #DTownBizness,” an additional supportive fan wrote.

Megan has nevertheless to comment on the matter.