Elon Musk: I Did Not Have A Threesome W/ Amber Heard & Cara Delevingne!!

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk denies allegations that he had a threesome with actress Amber Heard and model Cara Delevingne.

In accordance to Webpage 6, the allegations had been created in depositions in the defamation situation among Heard and her ex-husband, Pirates Of The Caribbean star, Johnny Depp.

