Elon Musk: I Did Not Have A Threesome W/ Amber Heard & Cara Delevingne!!

Tesla billionaire Elon Musk denies allegations that he had a threesome with actress Amber Heard and model Cara Delevingne.

In accordance to Webpage 6, the allegations had been created in depositions in the defamation situation among Heard and her ex-husband, Pirates Of The Caribbean star, Johnny Depp.

“Cara and I are friends, but we’ve never been intimate. She would confirm this,” he advised the outlet.

“Also, I wish to confirm again that Amber and I only started going out about a month after her divorce filing. I don’t think I was ever even in the vicinity of Amber during their marriage!”

Depp filed a $50 million defamation suit towards Heard in Virginia in 2019 right after she wrote a Washington Submit op-ed accusing him of domestic violence.

Musk says they really should all stroll away from the lawsuit.

“Regarding this lawsuit, I would recommend that everyone involved bury the hatchet and move on. Life is too short for such extended negativity. Nobody is going to say, after it’s all over, that they wished the court battle had lasted longer!”