Ellis County Deputy Arrested In Cedar Hill After Domestic Disturbance – Dallas / Fort Worth

CEDAR HILL, Texas () – Cedar Hill Police arrested an Ellis County Sheriff’s deputy on Friday.

Deputy Charlie Littleton was taken into custody close to 9:30 a.m. for Terroristic Risk Family members Violence, a Class A misdemeanor.

The charge is the consequence of an investigation that started final Friday, June 12, when officers responded to a residence in the 900 block of Ragland Drive in reference to a domestic disturbance.

After his arrest, Littleton was booked into the DeSoto Jail exactly where he is at present staying held on a $two,500 bond.

The Ellis County Sheriff’s Workplace has positioned Deputy Littleton on paid administrative depart pending the final result of an inner evaluation and the Cedar Hill Police Division criminal investigation.