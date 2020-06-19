Drake Goes Viral With His Epic Cornhole Trick Shot

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
WENN

The ‘In My Feelings’ hitmaker garners interest on the world wide web as a video of his extended-distance cornhole trick shot from his bedroom window went viral on social media.


Rapper Drake impressed pals and family members with his cornhole abilities on Thursday evening, June 18, 2020, sinking a trick shot on his lawn from his bedroom window.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker was practising extended-distance shots at sunset when 1, from a 2nd storey balcony, landed flawlessly and slid into a hole from about 50 feet.

The shot was caught on camera at Drake’s mansion in Toronto, Canada and went viral on Friday.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=8d5-snW7acI&#13

“Highlight of summer 2020 so far,” Drake captioned the footage on Instagram.

