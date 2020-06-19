Drake Goes Viral With His Epic Cornhole Trick Shot

WENN

The ‘In My Feelings’ hitmaker garners interest on the world wide web as a video of his extended-distance cornhole trick shot from his bedroom window went viral on social media.

–

Rapper Drake impressed pals and family members with his cornhole abilities on Thursday evening, June 18, 2020, sinking a trick shot on his lawn from his bedroom window.

The “Hotline Bling” hitmaker was practising extended-distance shots at sunset when 1, from a 2nd storey balcony, landed flawlessly and slid into a hole from about 50 feet.

The shot was caught on camera at Drake’s mansion in Toronto, Canada and went viral on Friday.

https://www.youtube.com/view?v=8d5-snW7acI



“Highlight of summer 2020 so far,” Drake captioned the footage on Instagram.