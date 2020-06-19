Donald Trump: Drew Brees ‘caved below the PR pressure’ by altering stance on kneeling

United States president Donald Trump advised Drew Brees caved “under the PR pressure” as he doubled down on his criticism of the New Orleans Saints quarterback.

Earlier this month, Brees issued an apology for feedback he produced about kneeling for the duration of the nationwide anthem, a gesture very first produced in the NFL by Colin Kaepernick in 2016 when he was protesting racial injustice and police brutality.

The 41-12 months-previous at first mentioned he disagreed with sports activities stars who get a knee whilst the anthem is enjoying, remarks which had been produced in the wake of the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis final month, prompting demonstrations across the United States and past.

Brees’ feedback sparked responses of outrage, such as from workforce-mates Michael Thomas and Malcolm Jenkins.

He later on asked for forgiveness, saying he “completely missed the mark”, an apology that drew condemnation from Trump on Twitter.

…We must be standing up straight and tall, ideally with a salute, or a hand on heart. There are other items you can protest, but not our Good American Flag – NO KNEELING! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June five, 2020

Trump, speaking in a video with his son Donald Trump Jr. on the Crew Trump YouTube webpage, delved additional into the situation, claiming Brees “hurt himself very badly”.

“I was shocked, because I consider him a great football player, but I consider him a champion and a star and I didn’t understand what was going on,” Trump mentioned. “And he took it back and I have in no way witnessed anything at all like it and I assume he harm himself incredibly badly.

“I was going to place out that he’ll regret that in the potential many years due to the fact you stand for the flag. You have to stand for the flag and the anthem. Our nationwide anthem, you have to stand. I assume the NFL’s gonna have a great deal of difficulties if they do not.”

Trump advised Brees does not automatically feel his very own apology and just acted to stem the wave of criticism coming his way.

“A lot of warriors, they cave under PR pressure because his manager said, ‘Oh this isn’t right’, and his team-mates said, ‘This isn’t right’, and all of a sudden he’s out there disclaiming about the flag and the country,” Trump additional.

“I don’t believe he believes his second statement, by the way. He may believe it, but what he should be doing is not talking about the second, he should have stuck with his first.”