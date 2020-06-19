Don Cheadle Recalls Being Racially Profiled by Cops Because He ‘Fitted the Description’

WENN

The Marvel actor remembers becoming stopped by police officers ‘more instances than [he] can count’ and acquiring guns place to his head for the duration of his encounters with the cops.

Don Cheadle has been stopped by police “more times than I can count” mainly because he “always fits the description.”

The “Black Monday” star informed U.S. late evening Television demonstrate host Jimmy Fallon that when he grew up in a predominantly Black neighbourhood in Kansas City, Missouri, he would under no circumstances see law enforcement authorities.

On the other hand, that all modified when he and his relatives moved to the suburbs, he claimed, as the star opened up on the racial profiling he knowledgeable.

“That’s when a lot of bullying started when I was in school and definitely predicated on race,” he explained. “That’s when it started to be evident that the cops were not on team Don.”

He went on to make clear that it grew to become clear that he endured “different treatment,” which continued when he finally moved to Los Angeles.

“I got stopped more times than I can count,” Cheadle explained of his knowledge with law enforcement, incorporating that he also had “guns put to my head.” “I always fit the description. I used to finish their sentences. They’d go, ‘We’re stopping you because…’ and I’d go, ‘I fit the description. I know.’ ”

The “Iron Guy two” star additional, “This is something that was happening over and over again. I had good friends that were almost killed by the police for nothing.”

https://www.youtube.com/observe?v=1HP84h7z9KQ



Cheadle also mentioned the video of cops in Minneapolis killing African-American guy George Floyd and confessed that the tragedy was sad to say not novel for him.

“This is not something that is new to me once all these videos came out,” he lamented.