District Votes To Change Richland High School Rebel Mascot – Dallas / Fort Worth

NORTH RICHLAND HILLS, Texas () – The Birdville ISD board of trustees has voted to transform the Rebel mascot at Richland High School.

A unique meeting was held by the board Friday right after criticism surrounding the school’s Rebel mascot and imagery in excess of Confederate themes.

A petition calling to “Abolish Confederate Branding at Richland High School” has garnered in excess of 26,000 signatures on transform.org.

Friday’s vote will let for the elimination of the mascot and other linked photographs and for the assortment course of action for a new mascot to start off.

“Richland High School students, staff and alumni have a rich history of doing great things in our community and around the world,” explained Jack McCarty, Board president and 1980 graduate of Richland High School. “Our school’s history should be based on people and not divisive symbols.”

The district explained “some modifications will be made in and around the campus immediately.” But it did warn it could get up to a yr to total the transition.