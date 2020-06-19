Dierks Bentley and Chrissy Metz Lined Up for Tenille Townes’ Major Hearts for Major Little ones Fundraiser

WENN

Singer/songwriter Tenille Townes has recruited an A-checklist line-up for her initially virtual Major Hearts for Major Little ones fundraiser, featuring Dierks Bentley and Chrissy Metz.

The yearly occasion, which positive aspects the Sunrise Residence homeless youth shelter in Tenille’s native Grande Prairie, Alberta, has been finding larger each and every 12 months, but the singer had to shut down a bodily 2020 occasion due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Rather, the occasion will stream on the net 4 days right after Townes releases her new album, “The Lemonade Stand”, on 26 June.

She will host and complete her portion of the virtual present at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tennessee, although visitors like Bentley, Metz, Brandi Carlile, Luke Combs, Andy Grammer and Ashley McBryde will offer you up at-property sets.

The concert will be streamed from eight P.M. ET on 30 June by way of Townes’ Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/tenilletownes/) and Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/tenilletownes/?hl=en) pages.

Revealing the poster for the fundraiser on Instagram, she writes, “I really can not get over the names on this poster, and am so honoured to have these heroes and friends be a part of a night of amazing music, all hosted from the mother church, the Ryman Auditorium.”

“Big Hearts started 10 years ago in my hometown, when I heard that our youth shelter needed funding to stay open. I have been blown away by the power of music and what happens when a group of people come together. I’m thrilled to bring this event to everybody’s living rooms this year, and have the very first Big Hearts For Big Kids: Live From Nashville!!”

“In light of all that’s going on in the world right now, wrapping our arms (virtually) around the kids who need us out there, feels more important than ever. I can’t wait!!!”

Proceeds from Major Hearts for Major Little ones will once again advantage Sunrise Residence, as effectively as Lady Scouts of Middle Tennessee’s Troop 6000, which supports women devoid of long term housing. Townes recorded a model of “Somebody’s Daughter” with the troop final 12 months (19).