Denver Metro’s condo market is not dead. Here’s why!

The delayed spring market is right here, and Denver Metro’s genuine estate market is buzzing with action. Customers are prepared to select up in which they left of earlier this spring and store for the ideal location to phone property. Even though it is real that in the wake of the pandemic, quite a few homebuyers are focusing on discovering residences with personal, outside residing room, condos are nonetheless fantastic possibilities for consumers wanting for unbeatable ease and amenities.

In the present Denver Metro condo market, there are options for the two consumers and sellers to attain their ambitions. When wanting at metrics like lively listings and pending contracts, May possibly of this yr carried out greater than May possibly of 2019, in accordance to information supplied in the Metro Denver Industry Report compiled by Megan Aller of Initially American Title. Final month, there have been two,272 units offered, a five.six% improve from May possibly of 2019. The improve in stock offers consumers a lot more possibilities to pick from and advantages sellers by boosting complete revenue.

Pending revenue totaled one,769 for the month of May possibly, which is also greater than that of May possibly 2019. What’s even a lot more amazing is that in an common yr-to-date comparison of the previous 7 many years to 2020, pending revenue are up by five.seven%. These statistics, coupled with enhanced obtaining energy due to the historically minimal curiosity prices, produces a genuine estate market that is encouraging for people who are taking into consideration obtaining or marketing a condo.

There might be some hesitation for consumers to invest in an connected home following the pandemic, but there are nonetheless quite a few variables that make residing in a higher-rise property attractive. Frequently occasions, there is much less servicing perform essential of the owners of connected dwellings, building condos less complicated to deal with and also ideal for seasonal or trip residences. The amenities integrated with connected and condominium residences are yet another incentive for consumers to invest in these forms of residences. But most importantly, condominiums present a precise way of life that draws consumers to these residences.

“While commuter traffic has decreased, the reality is that there are more people living in Downtown Denver than ever before and with good reason. In spite of the recent events, many of the perks of living downtown remain intact,” explained LIV SIR broker, Adam Moore. “Condominiums continue to afford homeowners a maintenance-free living arrangement across an array of efficient footprints in a central locale that is focused on simplicity, convenience, and walkability.”

Even though the selection of enjoyment possibilities has momentarily declined due to social distancing, the core capabilities and advantages afforded to the residents residing downtown continue to be firmly intact. This time period of constrained accessibility to enjoyment and amenities, even though disruptive, is only short-term. Condominiums, quite a few of which are positioned in lively downtown settings, will generally consist of intrinsic advantages and as the city re-opens, the extrinsic advantages replenish.

Customers and sellers can rest assured that the pandemic has not been the death of condo residing. When it comes to ease of residing, additional advantages, and enjoyment, it is really hard to compete with condos.

“We will continue to see buyers flock to purchase condos,” commented LIV SR broker, Robin Lake. “One floor living, practically no maintenance, luxury resort-style amenities, and sense of community create a lifestyle simply not available outside of condo living!”

