Demonstrators Gather Outside Gardena Auto Body Shop Where Teen Killed By Deputies Worked – Los Angeles

EAST GARDENA (CBSLA) — Dozens of demonstrators gathered Friday evening outdoors of an East Gardena car physique store wherever an 18-yr-previous was shot and killed by deputies 24 hrs prior.

The protest, organized by Union del Barrio and other social justice organizations, sought justice for Andres Gaurdado who was operating as a protection guard when he was shot and killed Thursday evening by deputies with the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Division.

Shortly following six p.m., demonstrators took to the street in the 400 block of Redondo Seashore Boulevard.

Earlier in the day, household members held a information conference in front of the store saying that Guardado was operating two jobs and was striving to go to college to turn into a registered nurse.

“He was a good man,” Jennifer Guardado, the teen’s sister, stated. “He was gonna make it in daily life. He was gonna make it and turn into a great, expert guy in daily life, but they took that away from my household and me.

“My parents are completely destroyed. We’re all dead already inside.”

The sheriff’s division stated Friday that Guardado was not recognized as licensed protection officer by the state of California. The also stated he was not sporting any identifiable clothes or a uniform indicating he was operating in the capability of a protection guard.

The division also stated a firearm devoid and any identifying marks or serial numbers was recovered at the scene and contained a huge-capability prohibited magazine.

But household members stated they did not think Guardado was armed.

“I’d never heard or seen him have any kind of weapons,” Celina Avarca, Guardado’s cousin, stated. “He never talked about them.”