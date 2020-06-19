delete tiktok app: How to remove TikTok from iPhone

TikTok is a brief video-sharing app. The app from China’s ByteDance is fairly well-liked. In truth, truth, in accordance to industry intelligence company SensorTower’s newest report, it ranked between the 10 most-downloaded apps across the planet in the month of May possibly. Even so, in situation you not satisfied employing the Chinese app and want to remove it, here’s our phase-by-phase guidebook.

Methods to uninstall TikTok from Apple iPhone/iPad





one. Unlock your iPhone/iPad



two. From the homescreen, navigate to the TikTok app



three. Extended-press the icon for a couple of seconds right up until the app icons start off jiggling.



four. Now, tap the ‘X’ icon on the TikTok app



five. Then, tap on Delete button to delete the TikTok app from your gadget



Do note that this procedure will only uninstall the app from your iPhone or iPad and the complete TikTok account.

