Delay in Perth building for property for disabled little one in Western Australia

A Sydney mom has been refused permission to cross the Western Australian border, delaying the building of a goal-constructed property for her disabled daughter.

Cynthia Demian’s 11-yr-outdated daughter, Lauren Imisides, was left with significant brain injury following a liver transplant went incorrect.

Ms Demian is striving to move to Perth to dwell with Lauren in a property constructed to cater to her daughter’s disability, but the coronavirus border controls are in the way.

Cynthia Demian with her daughter Lauren Imisides.

“She just needs a proper accessible house (so) that she can survive, rather than be in a house where we’re carrying her all the time,” Ms Demian mentioned.

She wished to cross into WA for just a single day to select design and style functions, like rails and foam for the walls.

Lauren’s dad, Mark Imisides, mentioned he discovered it difficult to fathom why Ms Demian had been denied entry, in particular thinking of Richmond AFL player Liam Baker was granted an exemption to attend a funeral this week.

The property set to be constructed to suit Lauren's requirements nevertheless requirements to be constructed.

“People should be allowed to come across for that, but this is important too,” he mentioned.