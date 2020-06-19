Dallas Catholic Diocese Says Sunday Masses To Resume June 28 – Dallas / Fort Well worth

DALLAS () – The Catholic Diocese of Dallas is coming into “Phase Three” of its reopening strategy, which contains resuming public Sunday masses.

In accordance to the diocese, Sunday masses are anticipated to resume on June 28 but at a 50% capability. Livestreams of the masses will proceed, on the other hand, for people wanting to stay at property as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Saturday and weekday masses will also proceed at a 50% capability.

The diocese nevertheless encourages every person within a church developing to dress in a encounter covering and to carry their personal hand sanitizer.

It is unknown when “Phase Four,” which permits for Sunday masses at total capability, will commence.