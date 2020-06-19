Daisy Ridley and Stephen Fry Tapped for Leonardo Da Vinci Movie

WENN

The ‘Star Wars’ actress and the British funnyman have been confirmed for the approaching cease-movement animation known as ‘The Inventor’ about the fabled artist.

–

Daisy Ridley and Stephen Fry have joined the voice cast of a new cease-movement animation about artist and inventor Leonardo Da Vinci.

The “Star Wars” actress and beloved British funnyman have signed up to star in “The Inventor“, a new film about the Renaissance era polymath, which will be written and directed by “Ratatouille” co-author Jim Capobianco, in accordance to .com.

Fry will voice da Vinci, who leaves Italy to join the French court, exactly where he has an outlet for his curiosity and genius and can indulge in developing flying machines and learning anatomy.

Meanwhile, Ridley will perform Princess Marguerite, a character primarily based on Marguerite de Navarre, a crucial figure in the French Renaissance who hosted da Vinci in France.

Unveiling the venture to , Capobianco and producer Robert Rippberger mentioned, “We are making this film for children and the child in many adults. It has action, adventure, beauty and humour. We hope it will spark curiosity in its young audience and inspire girls and boys to become the Leonardo’s of the 21st century.”

The movie is scheduled for release in spring 2023.