DACA Lives On

When this nation began hearing a decade in the past about Dreamers — men and women who came to the United States as tiny little ones with no legal permission — quite a few of them had been in their teenagers or early 20s. These Dreamers are now total grownups, with careers and households, and quite a few have invested many years anxiously asking yourself whether or not they would be thrown out of the only nation they’ve actually identified.

Yesterday’s Supreme Court ruling, which barred President Trump from deporting the Dreamers anytime quickly, came as a huge relief to them.

“It feels amazing,” Vanessa Pumar, 31, an immigration attorney who came from Venezuela at age 11, explained. “I have been holding my breath. It feels like I can finally breathe.”

Marisol Montejano, who’s 36 and obtained a math degree this week from a California university, utilized the identical word: “I feel like I could breathe.” Montejano planned to inform her two little ones that “it’s going to be OK.”