Crews Quit Forward Spread Of Stony Fire West Of Cotati – San Francisco

COTATI ( SF) — Cal Fire units in the North Bay had been in a position to cease the forward spread of a brush fire burning on Stony Level Street close to the town of Cotati Thursday afternoon, in accordance to authorities.

The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa units tweeted about the two-acre vegetation fire on the 6200 block of Stony Level Street at two:39 p.m. Thursday.

The so-known as Stony Fire was burning in Sonoma County west of the town of Cotati.

At three:24 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that forward progress of the fire had been stopped. Fire crews had been staying on the scene to construct containment lines and mop up.

SF is monitoring this establishing story and will offer updates as new info turns into offered.

