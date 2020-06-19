Crews Quit Forward Spread Of Stony Fire West Of Cotati – San Francisco

COTATI ( SF) — Cal Fire units in the North Bay had been in a position to cease the forward spread of a brush fire burning on Stony Level Street close to the town of Cotati Thursday afternoon, in accordance to authorities.

The Cal Fire Sonoma Lake Napa units tweeted about the two-acre vegetation fire on the 6200 block of Stony Level Street at two:39 p.m. Thursday.

#STONYFIRE – CAL FIRE Sonoma-Lake-Napa Unit is on-scene of a two-acre vegetation in the 6200 block of Stony Level Street. West of the town of Cotati in Sonoma County. Updates to comply with.#CALFIRELNU #CALFIRE pic.twitter.com/00tnZ66Oku — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 18, 2020

The so-known as Stony Fire was burning in Sonoma County west of the town of Cotati.

At three:24 p.m., Cal Fire tweeted that forward progress of the fire had been stopped. Fire crews had been staying on the scene to construct containment lines and mop up.

#STONYFIRE – CAL FIRE LNU is on-scene of a two-acre vegetation fire in the 6200 block of Stony Level Street. Forward progress has been stopped,crews will continue to be on scene for two hour constructing containment lines and performing Mop-up. Please use caution when Driving in the spot. pic.twitter.com/Pvy4HejcLj — CAL FIRE LNU (@CALFIRELNU) June 18, 2020

SF is monitoring this establishing story and will offer updates as new info turns into offered.