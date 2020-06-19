The head of the Planet Wellness Organisation explained the coronavirus pandemic is "accelerating,quot and that a lot more than 150,000 instances had been reported yesterday – the highest single-day amount so far.

In a media briefing currently, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus explained just about half of the newly reported instances had been from the Americas, with important numbers from South Asia and the Middle East.

"We are in a new and harmful phase," he explained, warning that restrictive measures are nevertheless essential to halt the pandemic.

"Many men and women are understandably fed up with currently being at residence (and) nations are understandably keen to open up their societies."

But Mr Tedros warned that the virus is nevertheless "spreading rapid,quot and that measures like social distancing, mask sporting and hand-washing are nevertheless important.

He mentioned the toll would be particularly good on refugees in distinct, of whom a lot more than 80 per cent dwell in generally creating nations.

"We have a shared duty to everything we can to prevent, detect and respond to the transmission of COVID-19 detected among refugees in hospitals."

Reported with AAP.