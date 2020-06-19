Coronavirus statistics: Most up-to-date numbers on COVID-19 circumstances and deaths

Matilda Coleman
Right here is the most recent information on infection hotspots and deaths from the virus. If you”re getting difficulties viewing the information, please click right here.

The statistics incorporate:

  • A table of complete circumstances and COVID-19 deaths in every nation, sorted by the worst-impacted
  • Worldwide breakdown of COVID-19 circumstances, deaths, lively circumstances and recoveries from the disorder
  • How coronavirus circumstances and COVID-19 deaths have progressed in excess of time
  • How a lot of new COVID-19 circumstances are currently being reported every day
  • The amount of day-to-day new COVID-19 deaths and virus circumstances in important European nations
  • Who has the most fatalities, reasonably speaking? COVID-19 deaths per one particular million of population
  • Planet maps displaying which nations have been worst hit in terms of deaths and circumstances

There is also a chart displaying which age groups had been hit hardest by fatal circumstances of COVID-19 in Italy, providing an insight into who is currently being worst impacted.

