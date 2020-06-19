Coronavirus Shutdowns Trigger Unprecedented Backlog In Divorce, Loved ones Law Situations – Los Angeles

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — A different sudden consequence of the coronavirus…couples across the state are not capable to untie the knot.

The pandemic has forced courts to shut for months, developing an unprecedented backlog in divorce scenarios.

“It’s very frustrating,” mentioned Pearl Barlow, who is waiting for her divorce filings to move by means of the courts. “It’s just a waiting game for me, and I feel like my life’s put on hold.”

Barlow mentioned she hoped to be divorced prior to the finish of 2020, but now she’s afraid it could consider up to two many years.

“They just said, ‘We’re closed’ and ‘Don’t call us. We’ll contact you once we reopen,’” she mentioned.

Vernon Ellicott, a loved ones law lawyer, mentioned that all of the courts in California are struggling to retain up with the quantity of scenarios they had to place on hold more than the previous couple of months.

“It’s the largest backlog that any of us have ever seen,” he mentioned. “Part of the problem is nobody knows what to do, because they’ve never been in that situation before.”

Ellicott says trials scheduled to begin in spring or summer season could not occur right up until upcoming yr, leaving moms and dads like Christine, who is settling a kid custody situation, hanging in the stability.

“It’s so demanding just pondering [about] the what ifs,” Christine mentioned. “I’d rather just get that day done with.”

Paternity scenarios and kid help scenarios are also staying held up.

Attorneys mentioned, whilst some consumers are comprehending, quite a few are annoyed.

“I just can’t move past this when I just want this to be over,” Barlow mentioned.

Christine mentioned she is hoping the court can come across a new way to do organization in the coronavirus era.

“All the rest of us are having to navigate this new world that we are going to be living in for a couple of year,” she mentioned. “We’re all having to adjust. The courts should adjust as well.”