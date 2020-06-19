Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

A bumpy road ahead for businesses

The economic forecast in the U.S. remains bleak, even as loosening restrictions across the country have allowed some businesses to reopen and rehire employees.

Last week, another 1.5 million people applied for state unemployment benefits, with 760,000 more filing claims under a separate federal emergency program. It was the 13th straight week that the layoff toll had topped one million.

With a hodgepodge of evolving rules and guidelines, many small-business owners are wondering when they can safely reopen — or whether that will even be possible. One of the biggest hurdles is money: After months of little to no revenue, they must now pay for additional cleaning, thermometers and protective equipment like plexiglass barriers.

The situation appears to be even worse for black-owned small businesses. In April, at the height of the economic collapse set off by the coronavirus, more than 40 percent of black business owners reported they weren’t working, compared with 17 percent of white small-business owners, according to an analysis of government data. Black-owned businesses also appear to be benefiting less from federal stimulus programs.