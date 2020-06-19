Coronavirus Briefing: What Happened Today

A bumpy road ahead for businesses
The economic forecast in the U.S. remains bleak, even as loosening restrictions across the country have allowed some businesses to reopen and rehire employees.
Last week, another 1.5 million people applied for state unemployment benefits, with 760,000 more filing claims under a separate federal emergency program. It was the 13th straight week that the layoff toll had topped one million.
With a hodgepodge of evolving rules and guidelines, many small-business owners are wondering when they can safely reopen — or whether that will even be possible. One of the biggest hurdles is money: After months of little to no revenue, they must now pay for additional cleaning, thermometers and protective equipment like plexiglass barriers.
The situation appears to be even worse for black-owned small businesses. In April, at the height of the economic collapse set off by the coronavirus, more than 40 percent of black business owners reported they weren’t working, compared with 17 percent of white small-business owners, according to an analysis of government data. Black-owned businesses also appear to be benefiting less from federal stimulus programs.
It’s probably unsurprising that many businesses — both small, independent operators and large, established corporations — are expected to go bankrupt in the pandemic’s wake. Some have already filed for bankruptcy, setting off a wave that could swamp the system, especially once federal and state relief programs expire.
Risky business: Migrant workers are heading north from Florida’s agricultural communities, which have become cradles of infection, to pick ripening fruits and vegetables up the East Coast and into the Midwest. Along the way, the workers risk exposing themselves to the virus — or unknowingly carrying it into new communities.
Pointing fingers after an outbreak
Jean Robert Ngola Monzinga, a doctor in New Brunswick, Canada, recently drove to the neighboring province of Quebec to pick up his daughter and interview for a job. Two weeks later, both he and his daughter tested positive for Covid-19.
After an outbreak was traced to the hospital where he worked, the authorities pointed to him as the source. He was denounced by the regional government, suspended from work and had a criminal investigation opened. Dr. Ngola denied that he was to blame for the outbreak, and said racism played a role in the reaction (he is an African immigrant).
Canadians are divided on the issue: Some say the episode shows how one person’s irresponsible actions can have disastrous effects; other say it demonstrates the perils of scapegoating people for suffering caused by the virus.
“I am very, very, very concerned about how to move forward and recover from this as a province in trying to reduce the stigma for all people,” said Dr. Jennifer Russell, New Brunswick’s chief medical officer. “We need to change our culture and conversation toward support and understanding.”
Reopenings
What else we’re following
A contractor that makes Covid-19 testing materials for the U.S. government has been accused of unsanitary work conditions in a Texas warehouse, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Almost 30,000 volunteers have said they are willing to be infected with the virus as part of “human-challenge studies” that could speed up research on potential vaccines, Bloomberg reports.
New York City Ballet is canceling its fall season and its holiday run of “The Nutcracker,” the company announced today.
Many summer camps across the U.S. are canceling their programs, but some are remaking the experience with extensive safety measures.
Parents aren’t getting many breaks this year. After nine weeks of sheltering in place, three families share the lessons they’ve learned in this Times Opinion video.
The adult film industry, which developed an effective health screening system during an H.I.V. outbreak in the late ’90s, could serve as a model for businesses now trying to keep workers safe.
What you’re doing
My husband and I are paying much more attention to the species of birds that visit our yard. We built six bird houses and enjoyed painting them beautiful colors. We have counted 52 species. We are using a bird book, and I am taking an online course offered by the Cornell Lab’s Bird Academy.
— Shawn Simmons, Des Moines
