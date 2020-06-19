Colorado confirms COVID-19 outbreak at Eagle Lake Overnight Camp

Colorado public wellbeing officials on Friday reported an outbreak of the novel coronavirus between staffers at a residential camp that borders El Paso and Teller counties.

At least 4 situations of the respiratory illness COVID-19 have been confirmed, officials mentioned.

Yet another 7 employees at Eagle Lake Overnight Camp are viewed as to have prospective situations of COVID-19. And an further 40 staffers have been exposed to the illness, in accordance to a information release.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that this pandemic is far from over,” mentioned state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy in a statement. “This virus spreads rapidly among groups of people, and that is why it’s so critical for everyone to remain vigilant and to follow safety precautions to minimize transmission.”

The report of the outbreak comes following community wellbeing officials in Boulder County announced earlier this week that additional than 100 residents examined good for COVID-19 in significantly less than a week.

The state wellbeing division mentioned it obtained reviews of confirmed situations at Eagle Lake Overnight Camp on Thursday. The camp had about 150 employees members — all older than 18 — onsite for teaching to put together for the camp’s opening.

As a end result of the outbreak, the camp no longer will open this summertime, the information release says. Eagle Lake is a Christian camp for little ones and teenagers.

A letter posted on the organization’s web page says this is the 1st cancellation of its overnight summertime camps in 63 many years.

“Just as we received news that Governor Polis approved overnight camps, we also found out that one of our overnight staff members had Covid-19 symptoms,” the letter says. “This particular person quickly examined good for Covid-19, as did 3 other employees members. Numerous other employees are at this time waiting on check final results.

“This spread happened despite staff doing their best to self-quarantine before they came to camp, and despite our best, stringent efforts to maintain social distance, remain in family groups, wear masks, deep clean common areas, and more.”

The Colorado Division of Public Wellbeing and Surroundings mentioned the outbreak would not have an effect on the public wellbeing buy enabling residential camps to operate throughout the international coronavirus pandemic.

“We believe that it is still safe for camps to operate if they comply with our current public health orders,” Herlihy mentioned. “If we find that these eased restrictions are unable to prevent outbreaks, we will re-evaluate.”

Eagle Lake Overnight Camp is cooperating with the state’s outbreak investigation, in accordance to state officials.

