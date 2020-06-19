Claudia Jordan: I Was A Witness At Mike Tyson Rape Trial – He DID Rape That Lady!!

Former boxing champion Mike Tyson is getting a job resurgence, as he is one particular of the most well-liked former athletes in the planet.

But television host and model Claudia Jordan is speaking out – about the dark background of Mike Tyson. Particularly Claudia has 1st hand know-how of Mike Tyson’s rape allegations.

Claudia, it turns out was excellent buddies with Mike’s accuser Desiree Washington.

Claudia appeared on the Hustling with Vivica A. Fox podcast this week, and spoke about how she grew to become concerned in the situation.

Claudia was just 18 at the time and she and pal, Desiree Washington, had been in Indianapolis to compete in the Miss Black America pageant.

Desiree identified as Claudia, and advised her about the alleged rape. Claudia explained, “As soon as she got on the phone, she was like, ‘I went out with Mike Tyson last night and he raped me,'” recalled Jordan. Her dad and mom then acquired on the line and Washington advised them what took place also.

“I put mom on the phone, she’s hysterical. Her father cries, his heart is broken,” mentioned Jordan. “It was so sad. I had to be the sensible one, I got on the phone, like, ‘Okay, have you taken a shower? We gotta come pick you up.’ We picked her up, we took her to the hospital and I could tell, as soon as I saw her, that she was broken.”

“I took her, I held her hand while she was having her vaginal examination. They said there was evidence,” she extra.

And Claudia gave her get on whether or not Mike was guilty or innocent: