Claudia Jordan: I Was A Witness At Mike Tyson Rape Trial – He DID Rape That Lady!!

Former boxing champion Mike Tyson is getting a job resurgence, as he is one particular of the most well-liked former athletes in the planet.

But television host and model Claudia Jordan is speaking out – about the dark background of Mike Tyson. Particularly Claudia has 1st hand know-how of Mike Tyson’s rape allegations.

Claudia, it turns out was excellent buddies with Mike’s accuser Desiree Washington.

Claudia appeared on the Hustling with Vivica A. Fox podcast this week, and spoke about how she grew to become concerned in the situation.

