Carolina working Christian McCaffrey had a individual mission when he came into the NFL in 2017. He wished to be an advocate for United States military members.

“It’s something that I’ve taken a lot of pride in since I’ve had the opportunity to give back,” McCaffrey told Sporting Information in January. “The military is something I definitely wanted to target when I put together my team after I got drafted. That was the first thing that came up. ‘What can I do for that?'”

McCaffrey observed yet another best way to do that on Father’s Day weekend. McCaffrey and his father Ed, who played 13 many years as a receiver in the NFL, partnered with USAA and the USO of North Carolina to shock an lively-duty father and daughter.

The two are Panthers followers, and they have been amazed by the McCaffrey father-and-son combo on a virtual video chat.

The Father’s Day celebration lends to a military tradition – a weekend when support members are frequently reunited with family members members. A complete of 80 % of military recruits come from families where at least one particular family members member served. A complete of 25 % of recruits have a mother or father who served.

McCaffrey continues to get the job done with USAA. In January, he teamed with USAA and MCA,ampF to award a Super Bowl journey to Sgt. Maj. Luis “Chino” Leiva and a guest.

“It’s a very small thing to do but hopefully in the future we can do more stuff like that for not just one or multiple people,” McCaffrey explained. “I have a lot of fun doing it. I get to meet cool people. I get to meet veterans and some active duty military members.”

USAA is an official NFL “Salute to Service” partner.