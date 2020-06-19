Chris Sails Tells Haters Commenting on Her Parenting Drama With Queen Naija to ‘Stay Out of This’

Instagram

This arrives soon after Chris appeared to accuse Queen of preserving their son from him, to which the ‘Mama’s Hands’ singer responds by sharing receipts that she’s not an ‘evil’ that her ex portrays her to be.

Chris Sails needs persons to depart him alone. Following Queen Naija took to Twitter to reveal receipts that she’s not making an attempt to maintain their son Chris Jr. away from him, Chris shared a video message directed at persons who inserted themselves in the parenting dispute.

“I get one thing to say,” he mentioned in a video, prior to telling all people to “stay out of” the drama he is getting with Queen. “Y’all get your own better to go fight. Alright?” he extra.

“He screams TOXIC,” a fan commented on viewing the clip. “i’m over him .. if you want your son just go to atlanta,” yet another fan extra. Another person elese, meanwhile, slammed him, “How you mad that people speaking on your relationship when you the one that made it public.”

This arrives soon after Chris appeared to accuse Queen of preserving their son from him. “I have mental issues because your tryna keep my son away from me? How dumb do you sound….” so he wrote on Thursday, June 18. In a separate publish, he extra, “You’re the only one with the mental disorder.”

The “Mama’s Hand” singer then responded to the allegations. Tweeting on her personal web page on Thursday, Queen mentioned, “I’ve been very thoughtful of him. I even told the judges not to put him on child support .. it’s not about him or me . It’s about the safety of Cj.”

In the text, Queen attempted to make clear that she was “performing this for his [Cj] security,” including, “He is also being educated so he cannot be gone long periods of time anymore. Why can’t your P.O. allow you to come see him? You came here before.” Chris then mentioned, “Idk wanna do that. I want him to be here.”

Captioning the publish, Queen wrote, “proof that I’m not being ‘evil’ ..or taking his son. I told him he can come see his son..his last response was he didn’t want to ”do that’..I’ve made sure cj has seen him multiple times even if I had to buy the tickets myself. But now I’m a b***h.”

Prior to this, Queen created headlines as she unveiled that she could not find her son soon after her ex Chris Sails was arrested in Texas back in April. Thankfully, it did not consider extended prior to Naija effectively located her son. “To be clear, I found where my baby was & spoke to him & will be with him soon,” she shared the relieving information, prior to denying that she posted “something like this for attention.”