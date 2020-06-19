Chipotle Seeking To Include Hundreds Of Crew Members In DFW – Dallas / Fort Well worth

FORT Well worth () – Executives with Chipotle say their merchants across the nation have stayed active through the pandemic months feeding folks, and now they are seeking to retain the services of for numerous jobs.

Marissa Andrada, the Chief Men and women Officer explained, “We are looking to hire 300 crew members as well about 25 hourly, salaried multi-unit leaders,” in DFW alone.

She says the salaries are aggressive and come with numerous added benefits. One particular of people added benefits is paid tuition for people seeking to receive a school degree.

The jobs are the two element-time and complete-time and they are all long term positions not temp jobs.

Andrada additional, “The one piece of advice is definitely visit the restaurant. Know that this is an environment you want to be part of and really demonstrate your passion.”

