Chicago Rapper Tray Savage Killed in Fatal Shooting While Driving

The 26-12 months-previous member of Chief Keef’s Glo Gang was believed to have just dropped off his girlfriend in the Chatham community when he was shot in the neck and shoulder.

A member of Chief Keef‘s Glo Gang has gone also quickly. Tray Savage, a Chicago rapper whose genuine title is Kentray Youthful, passed away following staying shot twice whilst driving in the Chatham community on Friday morning, June 19.

Keef’s collaborator on 2013’s “Chiefin Keef” was shot in the neck and shoulder at all over 11 A.M. nearby time. He was rushed to the University of Chicago Health-related Center wherever he succumbed to his injuries. Chicago Police Division did not particularly determine the rapper, but did verify a fatal shooting of a 26-12 months-previous male on the South Side of Chicago.

The Chicago Sun-Occasions reported that Savage had just dropped off his girlfriend on South Evans Avenue, the similar community wherever he lived, when he was fatally shot. A number of other reviews claimed that the car he was driving collided with 3 vehicles in advance of coming to a cease following the shooting.

Witnesses at the scene claimed to have viewed a white SUV, believed to be a Mazda, speeding away from the internet site at the time of the fatal shooting. Savage’s death is at this time staying investigated and handled as a homicide, but no suspects are however in custody.

Soon after his tragic passing, Savage’s manager Idris Dykes informed HollywoodLife, “Trey Savage was one of the early members of GBE and original members of Glo Gang. Great spirited and always looking for the positive outcome. Was in the process of creating a new album.” He additional that the late rapper “was a great brother to Keef and the rest of us and dedicated father to his kids and will truly be missed.”

Savage was singed to Glory Boyz Enjoyment, a rap label founded by Keef. Some of his well-liked songs, which can be observed on YouTube, contain “Faces”, “Know Who I Am” and “Got the Mac”.