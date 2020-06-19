Central Market To Require Face Coverings For Customers At All Locations – Dallas / Fort Worth

DALLAS () – Grocery chain Central Market will be requiring encounter coverings for all consumers beginning on Monday, June 22 at all its spots.

The announcement comes as counties this kind of as Bexar and Dallas this week issued ordinances that need encounter coverings within organizations.

Even though Central Market has outlets in counties that do not have this ordinance in area, the grocery chain made the decision to make the necessity have an effect on all its spots.

The enterprise stated encounter coverings will be necessary for consumers, partners and vendors at its 9 spots in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Dallas, Plano and Southlake.

“With the approval of Governor Abbott, many local government in Texas have issued ordinances that require businesses to adopt Health and Safety plans that require customers to wear masks. Central Market will follow all local ordinances,” the grocery chain stated on Facebook.

In a reply to a comment on its Facebook publish, Central Market stated there could be exceptions for kids or persons with wellbeing-associated problems.