Celebs shower adore on birthday lady Kajal Aggarwal

Actress Kajal Aggarwal who has won appreciation for her get the job done in Bollywood as properly as down South celebrates her birthday these days. Kajal turns 34 these days and the actress is currently being showered with a great deal of adore and affection on social media by her market buddies on her massive day. Everybody from Rana Daggubati, Rakul Preet Singh, Samantha Akkineni, Tamannaah Bhatia and much more wished the actress with unique posts on-line.

Although Rakul Preet’s want study, “Be crazy always, happy happy bdayyy gorgeous” , Tamannaah wrote, “An actress & a friend who is so full of life, someone who is extremely hardworking & passionate about her craft. I’m so happy to launch the CDP for @MsKajalAggarwal Happy birthday Kaju”.

Right here are the other wishes…

An actress & a buddy who is so complete of daily life, a person who is very hardworking & passionate about her craft. I’m so satisfied to launch the CDP for @MsKajalAggarwal ðÂÂÂ Delighted birthday Kaju âÂ¤ï¸Â

Intended by @akhilimz #HappyBirthdayKajal #TeamKajalism @kajaltrends @kajalismteamoff pic.twitter.com/KLsb90li42

— Tamannaah Bhatia (@tamannaahspeaks) June 18, 2020