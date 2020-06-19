Cardi B Left Disgusted by ‘Thirsty’ Narrative About Her Snubbing Her Stepchildren

WENN

Possessing been hit with stories of her maintaining her daughter from Offset’s other young children, the ‘Bodak Yellow’ hitmaker reminds that young children must not be dragged into false household drama.

Cardi B is unimpressed with “thirsty” gossips fabricating stories about her household dynamic and suggesting she isn’t going to commit time with her stepchildren.

The “Bodak Yellow” hitmaker and her husband Offset share daughter Kulture, who will flip two subsequent month, whilst the Migos MC is also dad to 3 other youngsters from prior relationships.

1 of Offset’s exes, model Oriel Jamie, not long ago shared a snap of the older young children enjoying a get-with each other, prompting bloggers to declare Cardi had apparently snubbed her stepkids by maintaining tiny Kulture away from her half-siblings.

Yet another social media troll commented on the web: “She don’t care about them other kids because she wants hers to feel superior to them other ones (sic)…”.

Nevertheless, Cardi is producing it acknowledged that is not the situation at all, sharing personalized footage of all of Offset’s offspring hanging out with each other at their residence on Twitter.

In the accompanying caption, the 27-12 months-previous complained: “People be so thirsty to create they own narrative it’s not even funny (sic)”.

“Like the fact you gotta bring kids up to make a narrative (that’s) in your f**kin head is disgusting,” she extra, alongside one more video.

Cardi then vented about her haters, insisting youngsters will not deserve to be dragged into false household drama.

“Imagine not liking me sooo much (that) you gotta (talk) about my family business cause I don’t post it online…,” she wrote. “These weirdos really need mental health (treatment) to be so invested in my life that (they) make (up) a story about my kid.”

“It’s a special type of mental illness that when you got nothin else to talk about me you start talking bout my family. People act like they live in your garage (sic).”