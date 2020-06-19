Canada’s Drag Race cast teams with Drag Ball to celebrate Pride month

In celebration of Pride Month, the cast of Canada’s Drag Race is teaming up with the a single-evening-only extravaganza, Drag Ball.
The occasion will be presented by Crave, which is set to make its series debut on the streaming services. It will function the cast in the Drag Ball’s virtual model of the occasion.
You can observe the occasion on June 27th, commencing at 8pm ET only on Pride Toronto’s Twitch channel (around the world) and Crave YouTube channel (Canada only).
If you miss the occasion do not stress, as the event’s video on demand will be on Twitch for 24 hrs right after and a single week on Youtube.
The fierce and fantastic cast of the new series which includes Anastarzia Anaquway, BOA, Ilona Verley, Jimbo, Juice Boxx, Kiara, Kyne, Lemon, Priyanka, Rita Baga, Scarlett Bobo, and Tynomi Banking institutions.
ETALK Senior Correspondent Traci Melchor will host the occasion. Drag Ball will also function Pride messages from Canada’s Drag Race judges and some secret celebrity visitors.
Canada’s Drag Race is premiering on Crave on July 2nd at 9pm ET.
It will function fan-favourites from RuPaul’s Drag Race like snatch game, rumail, and the studying challenge. Really don’t stress puppets, makeovers and gag-worthy untucked sessions
The demonstrate will also function a dash of maple-flavoured Canadian realness.
Picture credit score: CravePR Through: Twitter
Supply: The Lede Through: Bell Media