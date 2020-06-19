Calhoun Square To Drop Identify Of ‘Known Racist And Champion Of Slavery’

MINNEAPOLIS () — The owners of Calhoun Square, the purchasing center in the heart of Uptown, announced this week that they are scrapping the title.

“The tragic death of George Floyd and ensuing events throughout the country have made it crystal clear that to move forward as a community we must remove painful reminders of the worst chapters of our nation’s history,” Northpond Partners wrote in a statement.

The title Calhoun is a reference to John C. Calhoun, a former U.S. vice president who defended slavery. The lake close to the purchasing center, the biggest in Minneapolis, after bore the title Lake Calhoun, ahead of an energy in latest many years restored the lake’s Dakota title, Bde Maka Ska.

“A property named for a known racist and champion of slavery has no place in Minneapolis or anywhere in our society,” Northpond Partners stated.

Connected: Minnesota Supreme Court Guidelines Bde Maka Ska Lake Identify Will Stand

All signage is in the course of action of becoming taken down. The owners say they will get the job done with tenants, neighbors and consumers to come up with a new title. Presently, the developing is closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Lisa Bender, the president of the Minneapolis City Council, tweeted that the renaming of the purchasing center is a “small but significant change.”