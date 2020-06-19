Brother Of Lynched Black Guy Robert Fuller Killed In Police Shootout

Terron Jammal Boone, the brother of Robert Fuller, the Black guy found lynched and hanging from a tree in Palmdale, has been shot and killed by police in an obvious shootout.

“This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Kern County,” Jamon Hicks stated in a statement.

The statement continued, “Detectives had observed and positively recognized a male matching the suspect’s description in a car.

“Detectives followed the car and attempted a website traffic quit. The suspect opened the front passenger door of the car and engaged the Deputies by firing numerous rounds at them with a handgun. At that time, an Officer-concerned shooting occurred throughout which the suspect was struck numerous instances in the upper torso.”

The killing comes just days immediately after the death of Fuller. Many investigations into the incident have currently commenced.