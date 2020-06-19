Brother Of Lynched Black Guy Robert Fuller Killed In Police Shootout

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
5

Terron Jammal Boone, the brother of Robert Fuller, the Black guy found lynched and hanging from a tree in Palmdale, has been shot and killed by police in an obvious shootout.

“This afternoon I had to notify the sisters of Robert Fuller that their half-brother Terron Jammal Boone was killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies in Kern County,” Jamon Hicks stated in a statement.

The statement continued, “Detectives had observed and positively recognized a male matching the suspect’s description in a car.

