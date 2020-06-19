Breaking the cycle of prejudice

“It’s interesting,” an acquaintance remarked, “you’re religious but you have a sophisticated mind.” What he meant as a compliment unveiled a considerable bias towards a substantial group of men and women. I took the compliment with a smile but believed “you need to get out more.”

I’m convinced we all do.

Component of what can make prejudice so challenging to eradicate is that false perceptions are self-reinforcing. If preachy and not-also-clever is one’s perception of Christians, for instance, each and every Ned Flanders-kind will make an impression on the memory. Just about every keen thoughts encountered will be presumed to be unencumbered by faith.

The human thoughts is an extraordinary mastering machine. Sad to say, it has a challenging time unlearning mistakes in perception mainly because of developed-in confirmation bias. We interpret new experiences and data so that it confirms what we previously feel to be accurate. If a single is raised with antipathy towards men and women whose ethnicity, religion, or nationality differs from one’s very own or has had other this kind of formative experiences, a single will continually locate proof for that authentic false perception. Prejudicial beliefs consequently turn out to be self-perpetuating.

So what’s the resolution? Can the cycle of prejudice be broken?

A single of my preferred interviews on Nationwide Public Radio was of a neo-Nazi who abandoned his hateful views and now will work to cost-free men and women from racism. Christian Picciolini had owned a music shop the place he offered albums by skinhead bands and other music. A lot to his shock, a various variety of clients came by the shop to obtain the other music. They hung out and talked about albums. These conversations led to friendships with men and women Picciolini had previously reviled. The cognitive dissonance he felt involving his ideology and his affections could no longer be ignored. He renounced his racist beliefs, closed the shop, and began a nonprofit to aid other folks break the cycle.

The interview brought about a bit of cognitive dissonance in my very own thoughts. Shaming people who are guilty of racism and other types of prejudice feels great. It feels righteous. We all would like to feel that a great public shaming will trigger a transform of heart. I’m not confident it does. It is not what transformed Picciolini.

It is not what transformed me. A handful of many years immediately after 9/11, I traveled to the Middle East. New buddies dispelled some detrimental emotions I had towards Muslims and Arabs. A pal also gently encouraged me to rethink my bias towards Palestinians. Unfavorable perceptions from different sources had tainted my views of some 5 million men and women I’d in no way met. Had he shamed me for my incorrect perceptions, I’m not confident I would have been open to transform because shame tends to set off self-defense not contemplation. Rather, he invited me to rethink unexamined assumptions.

Racism and other varieties of bigotry are abhorrent and have to be repudiated in no uncertain terms as immoral and antithetical to our nationwide creed. Peaceful protests can perform a purpose in encouraging police departments to dismiss racist and probably violent officers. Protests are productive at communicating a neighborhood-broad opposition to racism. I’m not confident they are as productive at encouraging self-reflection about prejudice. Social media arguments are even much less probably to induce a contemplative frame of thoughts.

So how do we engage with men and women who harbor prejudice in a way that encourages self-reflection and a real transform of heart? How do we invite an elderly aunt or previous pal who holds this kind of beliefs to reexamine? Can we develop a room for redemption? Am I naïve to consider that far more beneficial encounter-to-encounter interactions will aid break that pernicious cycle?

Krista L. Kafer is a weekly Denver Publish columnist. Observe her on Twitter: @kristakafer

