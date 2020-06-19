Billie Eilish Granted Long term Restraining Purchase Towards Stalker

WENN/Adriana M. Barraza

Prenell Rousseau has been prevented from trying to get in touch with the ‘Bad Guy’ hitmaker or come inside 100 yards of her or her mother and father for the subsequent 3 many years.

Billie Eilish has been granted a everlasting restraining buy towards a fan who will not keep away from her property.

Prenell Rousseau was informed to keep away from the “Bad Guy” singer’s pad final month, and now a Los Angeles County Superior Court judge has locked in the restraining buy for the subsequent 3 many years.

The buy, granted on Thursday, June 18, prevents Rousseau from trying to get in touch with Billie or come inside 100 yards of her or her mother and father. He also cannot present up at her concerts or destinations of operate.

The buy can be extended to 5 many years if the judge sees match, in accordance to TMZ.