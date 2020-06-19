Bette Midler’s Daughter Gets Married in Low-Key Ceremony

Instagram

The ‘Hocus Pocus’ actress is celebrating as her daughter Sophie Von Haselberg exchanges wedding ceremony vows with her boyfriend in an intimate ceremony amid pandemic.

Bette Midler is celebrating soon after revealing her daughter, Sophie Von Haselberg, is married.

The actress and singer’s 33-yr-outdated daughter tied the knot final week with a minimal-critical “pandemic wedding.”

Bette, 74, informed the Manila Bulletin the ceremony was “very small” and joked it came soon after her daughter realized to lower hair.

“Her new husband hasn’t had a haircut in three months,” the “Seashores” star stated. “So she looked online on how to cut hair and she gave him a pretty good haircut.”

Midler is extremely content with her daughter’s selection of lifestyle mate, stating, “They are very joyful together, so it gives me a lot of happiness, tremendous happiness.” Sophie uploaded a photograph from her wedding ceremony day to Instagram on Thursday, June 18, 2020, including the caption, “In the midst of COVID, a piece of $h!t president, and the power and poignancy of the Black Lives Matter movement, I got married!”

“Because honestly, WHY NOT. It’s great to have cake smeared on your face by someone you love! And hot DAMN do I love this man! (sic)”