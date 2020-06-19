Bat-wielding residents deliver teenage ‘crime spree’ to an finish

A group of residents have taken issues into their very own hands, wielding baseball bats, and arresting a gang of teens on an alleged “crime spree” in their Logan Reserve street.

About midnight, the group had been witnessed allegedly breaking into vehicles and casing houses on Killara Boulevard’s in depth CCTV network.

1 concerned resident raised the alarm on the community’s Facebook message group.

A group of residents attempted to track down a group of teens. (9)

“I was just playing a bit of Fortnite with my cousins, and then at midnight the page went off,” resident Henry Stowers explained.

Mr Stowers, and 7 of his mates, who say they had been fed up with crime in the region, picked up their baseball bats and went to see what all the fuss was about.

They discovered the group a number of homes away.

“When they jumped the fence .. I walked up to them with the bat .. they went straight to ground with their hands in the air,” he explained.

Mr Stowers explained the steel bat was not applied on the boys and was brought just as a precaution simply because they had been in a group.

Mr Stower explained he took the bat to scare the boys out of possibly committing more crimes. (9)

When asked what he explained to the boys through the confrontation, Mr Stowers explained: “They feared for their life .. they started shaking and said they were never going to do this again .. I guess if you saw eight boys around you you’d do the same thing.”

An additional resident, Jarryd, watched the drama unfold.

“They (the gang of boys) were screaming f— and things like that .. as you would if you were caught red handed,” he explained.

1 of the teens suffered cuts and a different had small bruises.

“Unfortunately they fell from the fence they were jumping,” explained Henry, when asked if he had any thought how the boys received the injuries.

Residents spotted teens on their safety cameras and shared their issues on Facebook. (9)

CCTV captured the group currently being arrested and searched by Queensland Police, who say they discovered stolen wallets and a observe.

The mom of one particular of the boys reportedly posted on Facebook she “thought her son was asleep in bed” and that “he had never been in trouble before”.

Queensland Police say the boys had been launched devoid of charge.