Awesome with rain probable later on

A short reprieve from the heat will proceed these days in the metro region.

Denver residents ought to count on highs in the lower 70s and storms later on in the day, in accordance to the Nationwide Climate Services forecast for the city.

Thunderstorms are probable to build in excess of the mountains midday and move out in excess of the I-25 corridor among one and four p.m., NWS stated in a tweet. The northeast plains ought to count on storms among three and seven p.m.

On Saturday, Sunday and Monday sunny skies will return to Denver, with a anticipated highs in the mid 80s, the climate services predicts.