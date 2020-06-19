Authorities Investigate ‘Noose’ Located Hanging From Tree In Rohnert Park – San Francisco

ROHNERT PARK ( SF) — Public security officials in Rohnert Park mentioned officers discovered a “noose” on a rope dangling from a tree in the city Thursday morning, the 2nd discovered in the Bay Region in significantly less the 6 hrs.

Officers responded soon after they obtained a message at about 11:30 a.m. about the rope in a tree in the 900 block of Civic Center Drive.

The rope was eliminated, taken as proof and an investigation has begun.

Earlier Thursday morning, a fake entire body with a rope all over its neck and torso was discovered hanging from a tree close to Lake Merritt in Oakland.

A day earlier, 5 ropes have been discovered hanging from several trees all over Lake Merritt. Oakland police mentioned each situations in the final two days are currently being investigated as dislike crimes.

Public security officials mentioned the discovery in Rohnert Park is below investigation as officers proceed efforts to get in touch with feasible witnesses.

“The Rohnert Park Department of Public Safety does not tolerate hate crimes, threats, or disparate treatment of anyone,” mentioned Rohnert Park Division of Public Security Chief Tim Mattos in a press release. “As your Public Safety Chief, I will do everything possible to ensure fair and equitable treatment of all who live, work, and visit our community.”